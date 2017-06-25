Transcript for Starting the day with a delicious, healthy breakfast

Welcome back, everyone. Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day. Yet over 20% of us skip it. Here to fix your breakfast for good is ABC news health and wellness correspondent, Dave zinczenko. He has a new book, zero belly breakfasts. Dave, welcome. Congratulations on the new book. Thank you. For those skipping breakfast. Why is this not a good idea. If you can change your breakfast you change your life. Zero belly breakfast, over 100 recipes. You can make them in minutes. When you do, you're going boost your metabolism. You're going the lose up to 16 pounds in 14 days. You'll get on a path to better health. A lot of people don't think about breakfast. The average calories at a restaurant are 1100. You can do much better. Start yourg day with this, you're set. You want us to start with this waffle. Is there chocolate waffles. They're gluten free. They're dairy free. A lot of us are lactose intolerant. You have bananas. And you are using coconut milk. An easily digested healthy fat that helps you to melt belly fat. It's 450 calories. All these recipes are in the book. Including oats with a twist. Oatmeal and coffee. This is espresso yourself overnight oats. No cooking required. You pour coffee in. The next morning you have oatmeal. The caffeine boosts your metabolism and stimulates dope mean. It's a feel-good hormone. So many of us say I don't have time to make breakfast. You have a solution. Yes, it's right here. I love smooth thinismoothies. Weight loss at the push of a button. This turmeric, you put into the pineapple smoothie. Anti-inflammatory. Join pain, knee pain, back pain. You take this first thing in the morning. Enjoy this. It really sets up your day. I'm going to eat this chocolate waffle. Dave, thank you. Congrats on the book. It's called "Zero belly breakfasts." Find some of these recipes on our website. ???

