Transcript for Steph Curry says he's ready for NBA Finals redemption

Back now with Steph curry, the golden state star giving us an exclusive interview before the first game of the finals tonight and sat down with T.J. Holmes. Third year against the Cavs, Lebron James, that beard. You guys had a lot to talk about. We had a lot to talk about, George, of course, this is what it's all about. They're going at it again for the Larry o'brien trophy. They're going at it for the right to have this moment with the trophy, right? We've all seen that, mwah, that sweet moment they have after winning a championship. Well, we don't know what's going to happen in cavs/warriors three but Steph curry who is the baby face of the NBA right now, I guess, he certainly has at least one guarantee he can make. Golden state with a chance to play for their second title in three years. Reporter: It didn't matter to you necessarily who you play. You're trying to win a championship. But there's a little part of you that doesn't mind getting a chance to go back at the cavaliers. Pretty good idea it would be Cleveland and for us to get back on top, I would say it would be a good feeling to redeem ourselves from last year and knowing it's going to be against Cleveland will be tough. Cleveland is a city of champions once again. Reporter: Redemption against the Cavs team that made finals history in delivering hardware to the warriors coming back from 3-1 do you know in a series that got heated between the warriors and Lebron James in particular. What is your personal relationship like with Lebron. I know him well. All the way back from my college days, we obviously run into each other from time to time and we have the battles on the court. You know, when it's all said and done when our careers are over with I'm sure there will be a lot of looking back like we had some good types playing the game that we love. Oh. Reporter: A game with renewed focus on the player safety that some argue has gone too far. Do you agree that maybe the league is a little soft? I think the way that they've cracked down on some of the just basketball plays, it makes it really tough for the refs to make the right call because they're on such high alert what's flagrant and not. Reporter: Curry has dealt with a soft label. The baby face assassin. I don't know how people labeled me or perceive me. I know what I'm about. I know, you know, how I view myself and life and how I play on the court. Whether you think I'm soft or tough or look like I'm 16 or whateverda. Talk about baby face, it's still under there, I assume. It's under there. It's under there. Is there any chance that you're going to shave that beard before the NBA finals. Not a chance. Not a chance. So, as the title baby face back in college I always wanted to just grow a beard just to say I could and I could never get it to connect on this side right here. I had this piece that would always. Just this side was a problem. Just this side, and about six months ago is it started to connect so I got a little carried away with it and made up my own reason to have a playoff beard. So this is like four months of hard work and perseverance. There is your guarantee. Not about a win, but he's not shaving. Guys, he's 29 years old and this just a point of personal pride. So excited. Poor guy, he could finally grow a beard. All right. Can you see this? We're talking about a lot of hardware with the trophy but fighting for the rings and a lot of hardware on the line. Part two. The interview with curry coming up tomorrow and it's really interesting to hear how his life has changed since he first won a championship a couple of years ago. Two-time MVP now and his life is so different just a trip to the grocery store can turn into a scene, so he has to work a whole lot harder to keep the focus on basketball these days, George. Adding to that last year we saw a lot of his wife on social media. Do you think we'll see a repeat this year. Well, she is going to speak her mind for sure. I certainly asked him last year. He joked he would have to turn off wi-fi after she sent out a tweet about the finals being rigged that got a lot of attention. You'll hear his answer about what she will be doing on social media. Also something else, George, you are going to hear Steph curry rap along with his wife. This was an impromptu moment. I didn't expect it to happen but you'll love it tomorrow. That's coming up tomorrow, thanks, T.J. All of you can see the warriors take on the Cavs in game one tonight at 9:00 eastern right here on ABC, Michael.

