Transcript for Storm forces evacuations in Southern California

All right. Now moving on to the biggest storm of the season about to hit the west affecting millions and rob Marciano is in seal beach south of Los Angeles. Good morning, rob. Good morning, Amy. They are bracing for an unusually strong storm. Now ramping up off this pacific coastline. I'm standing over protective berm to keep the water out at seal beach but with 15, 20-foot breakers, a tough go. Preps being done up and down California from sandbagging and look what happened yesterday in Washington state, interstate 5 shut down because of a mudslide. The northbound lane, took them five hours to clear. Portland, Seattle seeing nearly all-time records for the .of February. We expect more scenes like that here today. Mudslides, trees down and flooding, so much so they brought in big pumps like this to try to keep the water out of those homes. Thanks, rob. Straight to ginger for the latest on the storm's path. Seattle nearing 8 inches which would be close to by Monday their wettest February on record. Pictures like this. Lind, Washington. Imagine driving to work and your car falls through. This guy survived which is great news. That large gap in the road there, unfortunately, we're thinking we'll see more of the same as this active pacific jet stream sets up and timing is really important. It's through the day today, los Angeles starts to get it. After the noon hour and we're talking heavy rain. I mean L.A. Doesn't necessarily get a lot in anyway but it's a ton by San Diego, the drive time tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.