Transcript for Study finds there has been a spike in pregnant women using marijuana

We want to turn now to our "Gma" cover story on the spike in women using marijuana while pregnant. Dr. Jen Ashton is back with more on this on the potential risks in moms. Can you talk about this trend? What do we know about marijuana use during pregnancy? The trend is going up. We know that women who are pregnant and in the pre-pregnancy period are using marijuana more. We don't know how much of this use is medicinal versus recreational yet. The numbers are pretty stragering. 14% of teens report using. 18% of those using actually meet criteria for a substance abuse problem, and 34% to 60% of marijuana users continue use during pregnancy. So taken together, these numbers really get our attention. So what should pregnant women know about the possible risks and the dangers for their unborn child if they are going to continue the marijuana use? Well, to be clear, acog, which is our national organization, is explicit. There is no safe use of marijuana at all during pregnancy or post-partum if you are breast-feeding. We think there is the possibility that marijuana use can affect the development of the brain, and there have been studies that have shown that women who are pregnant who use marijuana weekly are at increased risk for having what we call a low birth weight baby, and that's having a baby that's less than 5 1/2 pounds, and that carries its own risks. Yes, we need more data, and yes, women need for options for things like morning sickness or pain, b5t at this time, the official recommendations are crystal clear. Do not use marijuana during pregnancy. As a guide, what advice do you have for women if they have used pot recently? I think pregnant women can't be afraid to talk to their obstetrician or midwife about this. If you are using, or if you have used at any point in your pregnant pregnancy, stop immediately. Discuss this with your health care provider, and listen, we have to err on the side of caution. You don't want to roll the dice with one baby or two babies and so, you know, at this point, the bottom line is no need for weed when you talk about pregnancy. Okay. Great advice, and interesting study. Thank you, Dr. Jen.

