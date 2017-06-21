-
Now Playing: Good Housekeeping magazine's top picks for leggings
-
Now Playing: Good Housekeeping magazine's top stain removal tips
-
Now Playing: Security high in Brussels after train station attack
-
Now Playing: Byron Pitts shares inspiring stories of perseverance in his new book 'Be the One'
-
Now Playing: Ashton Kutcher says watching 'The Bachelorette' with Mila Kunis is 'greatest guilty pleasure'
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts previews the new season of her 'Everybody's Got Something' podcast
-
Now Playing: 3 summer survival tips
-
Now Playing: Pro golfer Billy Horschel and his wife open up about her battle with alcoholism
-
Now Playing: Is too much Vitamin D hurting you?
-
Now Playing: Officials consider North Korea travel ban for US citizens
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor in Paradise' to resume production
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip hospitalized in London
-
Now Playing: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns
-
Now Playing: Newly-released video shows fatal police shooting of Philando Castile
-
Now Playing: Republicans react to Karen Handel's Georgia win
-
Now Playing: Republican defends district in Georgia special election
-
Now Playing: Dozens injured due to turbulence on Houston-bound flight
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking heat causes flight delays, power outages
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cindy brings rain, flooding dangers to Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old girl's incredibly passionate 'Moana' performance goes viral