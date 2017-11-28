Transcript for Supermodel Petra Nemcova opens up about her charity, All Hands and Hearts-Smart Response

We're here also to celebrate giving Tuesday and supermodel turned philanthropist Petra nemcova after surviving a tsunami founded a charity to help other, all hands at heart and thank you for joining us. Really appreciate it. Now your past experiences you've turned this it into a way to help other people and how -- what impact does your organization have on hurricane relief right now. So we actually for the last 12 years I've been dedicating my life to helping those impacted by natural disasters after hurricane, earthquakes, tsunamis and I've seen that children and families, they wait way too long, four year, six years for a safe school to go to and to me that was unacceptable. Recently with partnering another organization and forming all hands all hearts so we can come in for first response and stay long for rebuilding of homes and schools in disaster Zones and that's what we did after hurricane Harvey, hurricane Irma and MARIA, went to Texas and made commitment to stay two years so families, they know we are there helping them. The same in St. Thomas. We came in right away and made commitment to stay two years. If you see purple shirts, that's us. Yeah. A lot of people happy to see those purple shirts. When you're there. And you went to St. Thomas a few days after the hurricane and what did you see firsthand? It was heartbreaking, Michael. It was heartbreaking because I was seeing homes without roofs, we seen homes with some roof but with leakage where there was mold everywhere on all the walls and roofs. People sleeping in mold and black mold is extremely toxic and the electricity was completely -- the power lines were down. It will take six to 12 months to put electricity back. We've seen actually there were so many flashlights -- flash rains constantly, there was still lots of water everywhere and desperation. But we've been working there with our volunteers from all over the world helping to do debris removal, mold removal and in schools and homes so bringing hope and as I said we will be there for two more years helping families to get back on their legs and especially before winter. Christmas is coming and trying to get families back to their hopes so they can celebrate holiday in a proper way. Well, I tell you what, everybody -- this is -- giving Tuesday is no better way to sit here and talk to you about this and I'm sure so many people are happy when those purple shirts are there. You guys are committed to going in early and staying later to make sure that everybody gets back on their feet a lot faster. We want to thank you and you're a great example for everyone out there to turn a tragedy and help other people. You can come and volunteer with us. Everybody wants to come? Come and help us out. There you go. Petra, thank you. Thank. We really appreciate it.

