Transcript for Support, calls for action after Texas church shooting

We are following the latest developments on that tragic church shooting in Texas. The gunman had been convicted of domestic violence and was till able to walk into that church with an assault rifle.@ killed 26, injured 20 before he died after a car chase. Amy robach is on the scene in Sutherland springs, Texas. Good morning, Amy. Reporter: George, good morning. It is truly heartbreaking to imagine what the people of this small town are waking up to his morning. Just a few hundred people call Sutherland springs home. And every person in this town has been personally devastated by what happened inside their beloved first Baptist church. Sad proof that this can happen anywhere to anyone. This morning, residents of this tight-knit community waking up to what is now the deadliest shooting in lone star state history with 26 killed, 20 wounded. All available personnel. We have six ambulances in route. Reporter: According to authorities on Sunday at 11:20 A.M. Local time the attacker identified by authorities as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley parked his car at this gas station before walking across the treat to first Baptist church in Sutherland springs, Texas. Kelley reportedly wearing a mask and first opening fire outside the building. He was going from the face of the church to the side and kept unloading clip after clip. Reporter: Witnesses living nearby say Kelley unloaded at least three clips before making his way inside the church where the 11:00 A.M. Worship service was under way. Photos taken at an earlier date show just how small the sanctuary is, barely any space to hide. He opens the church and goes in and I kept hearing gunshots. Reporter: Half of the 100-person congregation left dead or wounded. Kelley fleeing the keen by car. As he exited the church a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged that suspect. That local resident and Johnnie langendorff chasing the gunman for ten miles until he drove off the road and crashed. According to law enforcement Kelley found dead in his vehicle from gunshot wounds. One of those heroes speaking out to robin exclusively this morning. Just try to help us understand where your presence of mind an how you were able to do that. There was really no thought behind it. It was just -- it was just act to do what I thought was the right thing. The gentleman who got into my truck, he had just said all he really got out was he just shot up the church, follow him and, you know, that's enough for me to do anything. Reporter: And we are just learning that more than a dozen of those shot inside the first Baptist church were, in fact, children. A horrific thing to think about and among those killed we know that the pastor's youngest daughter, 14-year-old Annabelle Pomeroy was shot and killed. Her father was out of town at the time. Pastor frank says everyone inside that church who was shot, who was wounded, who was killed were his close personal friends. Truly an unthinkable loss, George. So sad and so senseless. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.