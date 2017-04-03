Transcript for Suspect arrested in connection to Jewish community threats

Also in the news, the FBI is assuring jewish leaders that threats against their community centers are indeed a top priority. This comes as word of one suspected arrest and ABC's Adrienne Bankert has more. Reporter: The recent rash of threats and vandalism against jewish institutions spreading across the country. From desecrated headstones at cemeteries to bomb threats forcing hundreds to evacuate. There have been 130 cases of hostility targeting the jewish community in multiple states including New York, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Florida and Alabama. The rising tide of hate and anti-semitism has been unleashed. Reporter: The man seen on a local TV show Juan Thompson under arrest in connection to threats allegedly made against at least eight jewish organizations. A possible romance gone wrong, accusations of cyberbullying and anti-semitic terror. Newly filed court documents federal prosecutors accused 31-year-old of waging a campaign to harass and intimidate. Though it's who he was allegedly intimidating that made this case of particular interest. His Twitter feed targeting his ex-girlfriend claiming she's racist. Authorities say he made those threats in his ex's name in attempts to frame her. The arrest comes on the same day FBI director James Comey held a meeting with jewish community leaders making it clear this is just one arrest. There are many more jcc bomb threats that have not been solved and communities are hurting. Reporter: And this latest arrest involves threats to jewish community centers including this one right behind us here in Manhattan. Thompson, a former online journalist was allegedly fired for fabricating sources at his last employer. He faces charges including cyberstalking. Dan and Paula. Adrienne Bankert, thank you very much for your reporting

