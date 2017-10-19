Transcript for Suspect captured in 'heinous' workplace shooting

The capture of a man who went on a shooting spree across multiple states and Pierre Thomas is in Washington with the latest. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: George, good morning. It was a dramatic bloody day of workplace violence, car chases and a suspected cold-blooded killer now in handcuffs. A man so callous after his rampage he was spotted by police casually walking down the street smoking a cigar. Overnight police capturing radee prince after chasing him on foot following Ang 11-hour manhunt for the suspected killer accused of gunning down three people and critically wounding two others at his office outside Baltimore then shooting another man in Delaware. How do you get into the mind of a person that's capable of shooting five people, co-workers. I get chills talking about it because I know what it's like when we do -- hunt individuals that are desperate. Reporter: It started before 9:00 A.M. I have 40-irish-year-old man. Reporter: When prince, a machine operator at advanced granite solutions gathered his co-workers and began firing. We have multiple witnesses saying a shooter at granite police. Reporter: Three people fatally shot, two others critically injured. There is an individual out there on the loose who committed, you know, one of the most heinous acts we've ever seen in our county. Reporter: Police arriving four minutes into the shooting but prince, a man with 42 arrests had already fled. Around 11:00 A.M. Another shooting erupts 50 miles away at this car dealership in Wilmington, Delaware. We're getting reports of one patient shot multiple times. Reporter: Another man prince allegedly knew and had a dispute with. Reporter: Our officers saw the vehicle leaving the scene and gave a short chase but lost the vehicle. Reporter: According to court records a restraining order was sought against him after he punched a co-worker at a previous job. Those severe anger management issues apparently turned deadly yesterday. Thank you. Now to the university of

