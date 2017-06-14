Transcript for 1 suspect in custody in Virginia park shooting: Reports

And Mary Bruce we're getting some encouraging information. From a congressional stores want one source saying that. A congressman's polices injury is not life threatening and the one protective detail member was shot in the abdomen other in the leg any other details. No word coming in at not life threatening at our units. I am currently up here on Capitol Hill as we continued. They're trying get the bottom he dented he's injuries exactly. Which lawmakers may have been being injured and involved in this and and it of course what members of their heat it up again just detected even mentioning are you need the least bit. Soak the Republican whip that third. Pop pop their Republican on the house side. Members of congress are waking up that it needed well and wondering at what point Amy be doing to protect themselves going forward certainly going to eat he conversations. You're today. Mary's they've been saying earlier David Carr Carson just come back from its Memorial Day recess and and fairly busy time. Right now what had been planted Abel is the know what was the regular schedule in congress today. It is an extremely busy time for congress they try to get much done that they possibly can't afford head out to the port in July recess and then after that there ought it act. A lot of focus. Going on at over on the site on health there trying to do what they can do it's Bryant finally get their health care bill done. What that would look like it out of court the Russian deputy and making up a lot of oxygen on Capitol Hill Otto. Discussion is an incredibly busy time as Republicans try and push through their agenda. Get things done over these next few weeks before they head offered at our vacation. And back to Sicily event with more from congress abruptly moved congressman was saying that the shooter from what he could tell appeared to be a white male. He says that he appeared to be a white male in Georgia have an update on that suspect. Alexandria police are treating it that suspect is in custody. And not a threat that they say they have an officer who will be on scene shortly to share updates with the media and as congressman Brooks had said earlier this morning. Five people were wounded he heard between fifty and a hundred shots fired on that scene ere he sauce semi automatic weapon. He says a security detail fired back we're getting from that Brooke's interview a few more names of congressional members who were out on that ballpark. No word aren't there are status at this point so I do lack of caution these could be. Members who were out or just plain may very well may be completely fine Ron Desantis afford attack Fleischman Tennessee senator Rand Paul Jeff flake. Senator and and a number of others he said that. Brooks is adding more detail to what happened out on that scene he said to be held. A clock over the wound of what we believe to be represented at the least saint because he was bleeding. So much another congressman is getting scissors we know that they. Quite attorney kit to help. His wounds no update on his condition. At this point these details are very fluid but again just to recap quickly Alexandria police do say that a suspect is in custody right now. And according to congressman Brooks at least five people have been wounded on the scene out there Jordan vitamin and it once we're seeing that the congressman's wounds are not let's turn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.