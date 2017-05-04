Transcript for Swedish company implants microchips in employees

Big news day today so we have an abbreviated version of our big board and the big debate. Would you get a microchip implanted in your hand for work? More than 100 employees at a Swedish company named epicenter are doing that saying it streamlines office life. Becky Worley joins us with the details. I laugh because it seems so unthinkable to me. No. No way. But tell us how these devices work. Amy, I agree with you but I do see the scenao. Okay, you come to work. Have you your key card, right. You key in, you go into work and then you come out a few hours later to get coffee and realize, oh, I forgot my key card. This has happened to me a few times and this is the problem that this Swedish company is offering its employees voluntarily to solve by taking a microchip, it's about the size of a grain of rice and planting it in the space between your thumb and forefinger and this acts like your key card. You can open doors, you can use the copier. You can even buy food at the company cafeteria for those of us who are forgettable I do see the scenario. You know, forget or not, Becky, this is still scary to me. Something I don't think I would volunteer to do. As with most new technologies there's some privacy issues or concerns. So, what are the potential issues with this type of technology being implanted? Big one, Michael. You're right. Talking about a your employee being able to track you from point to point. This doesn't have gps but if they had scanners they could track you as you go everywhere. I mean I love you all but I don't need you to know where I am all the time. So I really think the company says the CEO says this is voluntary and your phone history and your browsing poses more of a threat. Are you getting a chip for ABC? That would be a big no, Becky, but thank you for telling us how the technology works. Thanks for speaking with me. I'm with you on that note.

