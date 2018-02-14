Transcript for Tainted alcohol reports in Mexico spur call for action

We begin with those new concerns about tainted alcohol that could be at resorts or clubs in Mexico as millions of Americans head south for spring break. ABC's gio Benitez is here with more. Gio, some lawmakers say the U.S. Should be doing more. Reporter: That's right calling on the state department to take action. We're talking about alcohol that's been tainted with dangerous levels of toxic ingredients like methanol and now one congresswoman says enough is enough. This morning, some members of congress pushing the state department to do more about the dangers of tainted alcohol in Mexico. That is a tremendous concern on the part of the U.S. Government. Reporter: Wisconsin senator Tammy Baldwin calling for action after reports of 140 recent injuries and even some deaths among American vacationers after they say they drank just small orerate amounts of alcohol. Baldwin writing in a letter, I am extremely concerned. The state department must do more to protect and assist our citizens when abroad. 20-year-old ab by conner after she and her brother were found face down in a pool in 2017. Her family speaking exclusively with ABC. The bartender pulls out a line of shots and they come all the way down and I take one and everyone else does and the last thing I remember was just like we were right now sitting here talking and lights went out and I woke up in the ambulance. So you went from fine to blacked out. Yep. In seconds. Like I said I felt completely Normal. Reporter: Representatives the resort where they were staying say no tainted alcohol was ever found there. Mexican officials say they've seized 1.4 million gallons of tainted alcohol, a toxic mix of cheap ingredients from Mexican businesses in the past seven years including tourist hot spots like resort, clubs and bars. Raquel Rutledge has been investigating this story for the past six months. I have reports from more than 150 people that had blackouts and sexual assault. Reporter: This couple said they had two shots in the pool before getting ready for dinner. He is in the shower and that's all I remember from the trip. Yelling her name, could not find her and I looked over this balcony and I could see legs on the ground. She was completely naked, unconscious, bleeding from the mouth and the head. Wow, and when they got back to the U.S., doctors discovered she had a skull fracture, bruising on her brain and a severe concussion. Meanwhile, the state department says the U.S. Is not able to prosecute there because they say that's up to the Mexican government. Something has to be done. Like you're right. Spring breaktime. People heading down there. Need to keep it in mind. Absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.