Tax Day protests against President Trump; Melissa McCarthy returns as Sean Spicer on 'SNL' More ABC News' Jon Karl and political analyst Matthew Dowd analyze the backlash facing President Trump at the end of tax season and the latest "Saturday Night Live" skit about Sean Spicer and his apology for remarks about Hitler. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Tax Day protests against President Trump; Melissa McCarthy returns as Sean Spicer on 'SNL' This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Donald Trump Tweets 'SNL' Spoof Was A 'Hit Job'

Now Playing: Janet Jackson tweets photo of 14-week-old son, Eissa

Now Playing: Prince Harry opens up about seeking counseling after his mother's death

Now Playing: Tax Day protests against President Trump; Melissa McCarthy returns as Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

Now Playing: New Yahoo poll finds more than half of US adults have tried pot

Now Playing: Anne Hathaway dishes on her $15 flea market dress

Now Playing: Jennifer Hudson's favorite part about working with Adam Sandler

Now Playing: Multi-state manhunt for Cleveland man suspected in killing in video uploaded to Facebook

Now Playing: Millions waiting for viral sensation April the giraffe's calf to be named

Now Playing: NBA playoffs get off to an emotional start with Celtics star's tribute to his late sister

Now Playing: United Airlines begins policy changes amid continued backlash

Now Playing: Suspect in slaying of Massachusetts jogger set to appear in court Tuesday

Now Playing: Trump responds to protesters across the country demanding his tax returns

Now Playing: Tensions rise between US and North Korea

Now Playing: Vice President Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on North Korea

Now Playing: Lady Gaga takes over for pregnant Beyonce at Coachella

Now Playing: Star Wars fans descend on Orlando for 'Star Wars Celebration'

Now Playing: Victims of phone hacking could be left responsible for the bill

Now Playing: Attorneys for Michael Skakel hope new evidence will clear him

Now Playing: April the giraffe finally gives birth Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46838993,"title":"Tax Day protests against President Trump; Melissa McCarthy returns as Sean Spicer on 'SNL'","duration":"3:03","description":"ABC News' Jon Karl and political analyst Matthew Dowd analyze the backlash facing President Trump at the end of tax season and the latest \"Saturday Night Live\" skit about Sean Spicer and his apology for remarks about Hitler.","url":"/GMA/video/tax-day-protests-president-trump-melissa-mccarthy-returns-46838993","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}