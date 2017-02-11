Transcript for Taylor Swift to perform new song during 'Scandal'

Well done. I'm glad you're ready. We're starting with huge news, everybody. In fact, a "Pop news" world exclusive, yeah, I mean, come on, people. This )S big. Very excited about this. Without further ado, take a look. ??? Ooh. Can we translate? What did we just see? What you just saw was Taylor Swift will be joining ABC's tgit lineup next Thursday. November 9th. Remember, between 9:00 and 10:00 P.M. To perform a never before heard song from her new album "Reputation" which comes out that night at midnight so technically it comes out the next day, November 10th but we get it first on ABC. We have heard the other hits from the album, "Look what you made me do," "Ready for it," "Gorgeous." It will debut during "Scandal" which we will be watching with your gladiators and extended version will air the next day on freeform. You got it? Nice of Taylor. Very nice. Need some extra bopcorn and red wine on Thursday. You got a date. Also in "Pop news" this morning, former flame Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber setting social media alight with fresh rumors that they are, yes, getting back together. There you see them sharing a bike ride around Los Angeles on Wednesday morning making the reportedly third time. This is the third time that Gomez has been seen with her ex since breaking up with the Weeknd just days ago and you can add one more time to that list. We have just gotten breaking news that Selena was spotted at Justin's hockey game in los Angeles last night. Though they were out of touch for awhile, multiple sources say Bieber was very sweet to her and reached out after hearing about her kidney transplant and now that he hopes to get hope back. They're not riding a bicycle built for two just yet but we're watching. The story. Multiple sources. Multiple sources. I think when you say she just broke up with The Weeknd, you mean the singer, because a lot of people going she broke up with the weekend. I would never break up with the weekend. That's a couple that's a maybe, but this next story is about a couple we can't get enough of. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, check out the cover of the new issue of "Vanity fair" and inside as well. That saying a picture is worth a thousand word, well, all these pictures say one word, hot. Ridiculously hot. The happy couple also talks all about how it all began for them and who knew it was actually J. Lo who made the first move. She said she saw a rife rod walking on the street. She went right up to him and said, hey, it's Jennifer as if he didn't know. So they talked. That led to dinner a few nights later. Alex says he didn't know it was a date. He sure hoped it was but he said he was super nervous. He to go to the men's room to regroup while in there he sent Jen a complimentary text. From the bathroom. Yeah, from the bathroom. Listen, George, just the facts here, okay. No way. He went into the bathroom and gained his composure. He sent her a text. He got his game face on and the rest as they say is history. That is what it says in "Vanity fair," people. That's a love story, robin. How did he not know it was a date. Maybe he thought it was friendship and both were kind of hoping. You need to read it. It's in the new "Vanity fair"

