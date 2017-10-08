Transcript for Taylor Swift's mom claims ex-DJ 'sexually assaulted' Swift

We get the latest on the Taylor Swift Tria her mother took the stand yesterday. Leveled a direct accusation at the radio deejay who lost his job after swift accused him of groping her. Reporter: Fans are still lining up to see Taylor Swift. Front of the line. Reporter: Her mother's testimony is now making headlines. On the stand Wednesday, Andrea swift looked straight at David Mueller, the former radio deejay accused of groping her daughter's rear end saying he sexually assaulted her. That guy. Andrea says looking at this photo obtained by TMZ of swift and Mueller during the 2013 preshow meet and greet her daughter's stance looked awkward. Here both sides say it's a good picture. Of course, he says it shows that I'm not lifting her skirt, for example. But she says why would your hand be anywhere near my bottom. Reporter: Mueller insists there was never inappropriate contact. His lawyer asking do you know where your hand was not? Mueller saying it was not on miss Taylor Swift's rear end. He is suing swift claiming her allegation is false and that it cost him his career in radio. Andrea swift says she wanted Mueller fired but never demanded it. For Taylor Swift's mother to get on the stand and I think in a way that seemed sincere, cry and seem very hurt for her daughter is the thing that wakes jurors up and in a close case emotion matters. Reporter: Now as for why team swift never went to police, Andrea swift says she wanted to keep it private so that it didn't define her daughter's life. Now we do still expect Taylor Swift to take the stand sometime before this trial is over. Michael. All right, thank you, I'm sure everybody is waiting to see what she has to say about that.

