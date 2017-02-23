Former Team USA doctor charged with sexual assault

More
Larry Nassar, a longtime team doctor for USA gymnastics, is accused of targeting multiple young gymnasts and faces 22 criminal charges of sexual abuse, according to authorities.
3:58 | 02/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Team USA doctor charged with sexual assault

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45681262,"title":"Former Team USA doctor charged with sexual assault ","duration":"3:58","description":"Larry Nassar, a longtime team doctor for USA gymnastics, is accused of targeting multiple young gymnasts and faces 22 criminal charges of sexual abuse, according to authorities.","url":"/GMA/video/team-usa-doctor-charged-sexual-assault-45681262","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.