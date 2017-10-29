Transcript for Tech CEO surprises girls with homecoming dresses

and wand, who is making a big difference far lot of young women and spreading a positive self-image about self-esteem and empowerment. Reporter: Inside this boys and girls club, Sam unpacked dress after dress. His plan, surprise two underprivileged high-potential girls with brand-new dresses for homecoming. He said he's done this nearly 10,000 times. I was so xhefrs. Reporter: You were nervous? Yeah. I didn't want the girls to not like their dresses. I was so nervous. Reporter: Through his multimillion dollar online site, he realized how many teens experience botd shaming and bullying. When you give these girls these dresses, what kind of spark do you hope it ignites? The courage to be bold and courageous. Reporter: Two young women have been chosen. It shows individuality. Creativity. It gives them a chance to shine bright on their own. Reporter: They have no idea they're about to be brought upstairs for the surprise. Their reaction, more shy, quiet shocks than squeals. But smiles, too. What? Reporter: That fits you perfectly. I put a dress on. I stood up straight. I mild a lot. And it was just -- it makes you happy. Reporter: When Sam decides to give all of the dresses away, it becomes clear just how much joy and confidence he delivers dress by dress. The difference one tech CEO is making, one surprise at a time. Thank you. Reporter: Sam told us believe the yourself combats boois against women in tech. And he wants to provide longer-term support to help all of these girls achieve their dreams. Those two students we met, they said they were excited for homecoming. They didn't need a date. Just themselves, their friends, and those new dresses. And they looked gorgeous. They're going to have a great time. Thank you for bringing us that story.

