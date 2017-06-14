Tech to prevent hot car deaths: Demo the Driver's Little Helper sensor system

ABC News' Paula Faris tries out the sensor system that can be installed in a car seat and synced with an app to receive notifications on a driver's phone.
0:41 | 06/14/17

Tech to prevent hot car deaths: Demo the Driver's Little Helper sensor system
Next stop the drivers a little helper sensor system sold at several major retailers. In the car seat. Underwear there a little bomb would be. People like at any. Then you stink the device with an app that'll stay due notification after the car has been stopped for more than one minute take my phone with me. Okay. More than admit and a half after parking the cart when I get ready to drive away. I just got an art retried again this time the alert takes a little more than sixty seconds drivers little helper says the time when we receive the alerts is well with the and that threshold of safety.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

