Teen recreates 'La La Land' opening scene for Emma Stone 'promposal'

More
Aspiring filmmaker Jacob Staudennaier recreated the movie's elaborate intro in hopes of landing a date with the Oscar-winning actress to his junior prom.
2:17 | 04/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen recreates 'La La Land' opening scene for Emma Stone 'promposal'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46589230,"title":"Teen recreates 'La La Land' opening scene for Emma Stone 'promposal'","duration":"2:17","description":"Aspiring filmmaker Jacob Staudennaier recreated the movie's elaborate intro in hopes of landing a date with the Oscar-winning actress to his junior prom.","url":"/GMA/video/teen-recreates-la-la-land-opening-scene-emma-46589230","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.