Transcript for Teen shares Emma Stone's response to his 'La La Land' promposal

Welcome back to "Gma," everybody. Happy Friday to everyone out there at home and happy Friday to our incredible audience. Happy Friday, everybody. I think for those of us who saw "La la land," we were blown away by the opening number, right? So great. Well, one teenager from Arizona was so inspired by the movie, he decided to re-create this scene for an epic proposal for none other than academy award winner Emma stone. Take a look and see what he did. ??? Table 29 you're an Oscar winner I have two of my own so maybe I can buy you dinner ??? ??? it'll make my night and maybe make yours too ??? The young man behind the viral video is Jacob staudenmaier and he is joining us from Phoenix, Arizona. Good morning to you, Jacob. How are you guys doing? All right, so the video was great. I watched the whole thing. How did you come up with the idea? Well, there were a couple factors that played into it. But first of all, the initial inspiration was a kid that went to my school about three, two or three years ago, he actually prom posed to Miley Cyrus and gave me a big inspiration. I thought I had to follow it up and having seen Emma stone in "La la land," absolutely killing it in her performance, I saw the movie three times myself. And especially knowing that she's from Arizona, I thought it just would be a perfect idea on being an aspiring filmmaker I knew I had to be big and ambitious with. Go big or go home. I love it. Jacob, has anyone told you you look like Ryan gosling? Well, it started out as a little bit of a joke in my film class and kind of grew from there. So I thought it would be kind of a funny thing to put in the video but now it's just spread around and I don't think anyone is going to let that down at my school anymore. You must -- Well, Jacob, there are much worse things than being compared to Ryan gosling, I think you're doing okay. But how did you convince everybody to be part of this? Well, I mean I've done a lot of crazy projects before, obviously nothing as crazy as this, but my friends know that I love film and that I'm very passionate about it so I think once they saw the lyrics and that I was trying to make this a reality they wanted to be a part of it and, you know, be in that video. Jacob, your mom had a role with this too. She worked on the set. What was her job on the set? Well, she was the self-proclaimed snack mom that she liked to call it. Where she, you know, delivered food to everyone which is always a great job. But she's just a great motivation for me as is my father and my whole family and all the friends there, everyone was just great support and helped make that happen. All right, Jacob, here's the big question, everybody is wondering have you heard back from Emma stone? I have. I have a letter right here. So, Emma said, Jacob in all caps thanks for making the greatest proposal I've ever received. I can't tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully okay traited video. I'm in London working but I hope you have the best time at prom and I'm grateful you thought of me. Thank you in all caps and she added P.S., I do see gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma. That's so great. I tell you what, Jacob, if Emma says it, it must be true. She would know. You're still going to the prom, right? Oh, of course, yeah, I'm going to have a great time still with all my friends. I tell you what, Jacob, it was very creative. It's really awesome. I know you're an aspiring filmmaker. We I shall with you the best. Maybe one day you'll be on the show talking about your next Hollywood hit. Thanks so much for having me. You're welcome. Thanks for coming on. Thank you, great job.

