{"id":46757928,"title":"Teen surprised by favorite 'Boy Meets World' actor Rider Strong on birthday","duration":"1:05","description":"Alex Hengsterman, a big fan of the actor from the '90s sitcom, turned 13 on April 12.","url":"/GMA/video/teen-surprised-favorite-boy-meets-world-actor-rider-46757928","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}