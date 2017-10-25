Transcript for Teens could face life in prison after rock kills passenger

with those tense moments in the courtroom. Five Michigan teens charged with second degree murder. Facing possible life in prison for throwing large rocks from an overpass and killing a 32-year-old father below. ABC's Alex Perez is in Michigan with that story. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Authorities say the teens were playing a game called dinging tossing rocks over the highway onto -- from the overpass over to the highway here. Now, officials say what exactly happened here is what they're trying to figure out. Authorities say what happened in the courtroom is exactly what prosecutors are trying to work on right now and figure out. An emotional moment in court as five shackled teens all between 15 and 17 years old sat silently. Their devastated families looking on. The boys pleading not guilty to second degree murder. Something came through the windshield and hit a friend. Reporter: The group was throwing stones off this overpass on interstate 75 as part of a game called dinging, trying to strike the metal on the cars passing below. One of those stones weighing 6 pounds crashed through a windshield killing father of four Kenneth white on his way home from work. The rock struck white in the head then the chest. His fiancee left shaken and angry. I just hope they realize their actions and how many lives they have torn apart. Reporter: Prosecutors say the teens threw a total of 20 stones striking several other cars as well. It was not a prank. It was a deadly affair and a deadly set of circumstances that resulted in a man's death. Reporter: According to officials, 17-year-old Kyle anger tossed the fatal rock. The teens hiring separate attorneys. Frank manly is representing 16-year-old mark sekelsky. He is a teenager one day thinking about girlfriends and like I said prom. His world is turned upside down. Reporter: Similar attacks carried out by teenagers before in 2014 this Ohio schoolteacher struck by an eight-pound Boulder while in the passenger seat. Some experts believe brain development may vlay a role in teenage recklessness. That's why adolescents by and large are more impulsimpulsive. Reporter: This morning a community grappling with a split-second decision that destroyed so many lives. He's asking about his daddy. And I'm telling him it's not coming back. It's been so hard. Reporter: And the teens are being held without bail. They're due back in court November 2nd. Robin. All right, Alex. Thank you. We bring in Dan Abrams. Horrific crime. Horrific. Second degree murder, is that the right charge? As a technical legal matter there is absolutely an argument for second degree murder here and that is it was intentional and reckless disregard for human life and under the law of Michigan they're old enough to be considered adults. The question is going to have to be to evaluate each one of them Ridley and look at what were his actions? Meaning right now we're saying five kids have been charged with second degree murder. That's true. But it may not be that each one of them is actually responsible in the same way. And I think part of this is going to be that the prosecutors here are going to want to pick and choose the least culpable ones, potentially get them to testify against the most culpable one or ones and then you reduce the charges by a lot for the teens that were less culpable and you go after the one or the two because we know apparently according to the authorities which person threw the rock that led to the death. You know, we keep saying rock. We're talking about a six pound almost like a Boulder. Four of the boys are 15. One is 17 and everyone keeps coming back to their ages and thinking that that should be justification for some sort of leniency. But it might be. Particularly in sentencing. So let's assume for a moment that someone is convicted of second degree murder. Take the 17-year-old off the table for a moment. One of the younger ones. Let's say one of the younger ones was convicted of a second degree -- it's possible it would lead to leniency facing up to life in prison as a possible sentence here but, you know when you're talking about leniency that's not a lot of leniency and the more important question what were the actions. One of them went to the police by the way to turn himself in. That's going to help that person. A likely candidate potentially for the one who they may want to try to turn. We'll stay on this. Thanks so much, Dan.

