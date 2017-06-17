Transcript for Tennessee man speaks out about his encounter with 2 dangerous escaped prisoners

You're welcome. To the father who came face-to-face with two dangerous fugitives. Speaking out about encounter with the men who went on the lam for killing their prison guards and Kenneth Moton joins us. Reporter: The nationwide manhunt for the Georgia prisoners lasted two days. They're armed and dangerous run from the law cut short by a man trying to protect his family. This morning, that dramatic moment a Tennessee husband and father single-handedly stopped two Georgia fugitives in their tracks. My family means the world to me. I was ready to do whatever I could. Escaped prison inmates Donnie Rowe and Rickie Dubose led them on a high-speed chase. Residents including Patrick hale were on the lookout. 6:46 I loaded every weapon I could to be prepared in the event they needed to be used. Reporter: The men soon coming face-to-face with him as he started to drive his family to safety after receiving a warning that the escaped convicts were in the area. He says the cons on the run for 48 hours simply gave up. For some reason they started to surrender and laid down on their stomachs in my concrete driveway. We've had an armed home invasion. Reporter: Before the capture they were accused of holding an elderly couple hostage. Who's all there with you guys. That's my wife. It was just so close. Reporter: Investigators say it all started when one of the inmates shot then killed two prison guards on a transport bus Tuesday and escaped. It all ended with this heroic father. This is the reason why I was really excited that the police came as quick as they did. The prisoners are on their way back to Georgia. That brave husband and father thinks they surrendered so easily because they thought his car looked like a police vehicle. Oh. Incredible. That's why they laid down in his driveway. That must have felt like forever, by the way. He just prayed. Had his guns and prayed. Sometimes the higher calling. Higher power works. Kenneth, thank you very much.

