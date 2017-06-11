Transcript for Texas church victims remembered at candlelight vigil

We're learning much more about them and the victims. Children, parents and grandparents gathered together in worship remembered at a candlelight vigil outside the church overnight. And our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman is on the scene with their stories. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning, George. This morning, at least 15 victims remain hospitalized. Some of them in critical condition and it's almost impossible to comprehend the cataclysm that befell this small town. You're pretty much looking at it. A stop light, a post office. Two gas stations and when you think about the numbers here, the equivalent of 10% of the entire community killed or wounded in that church. 14-year-old Annabelle Renee Pomeroy was the youngest daughter of the pastor of the first Baptist church, her father pastor frank Pomeroy telling ABC news that his daughter was one very beautiful, special child. Pomeroy seen here in a recent clip was out of town at the time of the shooting, he was racing back from a trip to Oklahoma to tend to all the victims telling ABC news all of those hurt and killed were his close friends. And god may your will be done. Reporter: In a town whose population could fit in a banquet hall everybody knew somebody who perished. Everybody knows everybody. They went to school together, church, everybody knows everybody. Reporter: Congregants telling ABC news entire families in this tiny Texas town of a single stop light were mowed down. So many of them were young. The youngest victims, 5-year-old brother and sister Brooke and ryeland ward. Their mother killed. R ryeland is fighting for his life and several members of the youth group also believed to be killed. You were in the youth group and there are 12, 13, 14 of you. Yeah and I know all of them. Now five of them are gone. Yeah. I know. It's crazy. It's heartbreaking. That church is my family. And there's so many that are gone. It hurts so much. Reporter: And we learned this morning that among the other victims killed was 51-year-old Richard Rodriguez. Just a stone's throw from that church hundreds gathered at this candlelight vigil. ??? sharing words of comfort and embraces. Among them governor Greg Abbott. Officials announced that 26 people were shot dead. 20 injured. About 100 people attend church each Sunday which means roughly half of the people in the church were killed or wounded. The victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old. Grab your loved ones. Grab your family. Even if you're enemies, take them close to you and love them. Reporter: Now forensic teams have been working that church all night long and the names of many of the victims have still not been identified. But a pastor here in this community told us that the source of strength here will actually be the community's small size. They will come together, sustained by their faith. Robin. That we pray for. All right, Matt, thank you.

