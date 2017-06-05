Transcript for Texas police officer arrested in connection with shooting of black teen

To Texas now where a fired police officer is facing a murder charge this morning in the shooting death a 15-year-old boy. Body cameras played a big part in the decision to charge this officer. And ABC's Eva pilgrim is on the story. Eva, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. That body camera video changing the narrative of what happened the night of the shooting. While police say they're not releasing that video until after the investigation is complete this morning the teen's family is saying they are grateful charges have been filed. Overnight a Texas police officer turning himself in on murder charges. The officer released after posting bond. Officer Roy Oliver fired after police say he violated department policies when allegedly shooting and killing 15-year-old honor student Jordan Edwards. After reviewing the findings, I have made the decision to terminate Roy Oliver. Reporter: According to police it all started at this home Saturday night after receiving reports of a large house party. Police initially saying when they arrived they heard gunfire and encountered a car filled with teenagers backing towards them allegedly attempting to use the vehicle as a weapon. That's when police say officer Oliver fired his rifle at the car. But earlier this week the police backtracking saying after watching two separate body cam videos, it was clear the teens were driving away from the officers. The teen's parents wiping away tears telling ABC news the magnitude of his horrible actions cannot be overstated and that our family is it working hard to deal with the loss of our beloved Jordan. They want to see him pross cuted. They want to see him convicted. Reporter: Now a community grieving remembering the promising football player. We will never forget Jordan and the impact he had on all of us. Reporter: We have reached out to the officer's attorney and have not heard back. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.