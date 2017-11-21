Transcript for Thanksgiving travel road rush begins early

Okay, Martha, thank you. Now we go to the holiday travel rush kicking off this morning. More than 50 million are expected to hit the roads and skies according to aaa. 45 million driving and gio Benitez is there. How is it going out there? Reporter: Hey, Michael, good morning. Listen, right now we're seeing pretty good travel movement here. There's not much going on but over the next few hours, that's when we're going to see more and more traffic. Those travelers will be mixing in with the work commuters. So many are still working. Let's take a look at the worst travel times. This is according to waze, the worst traffic today across America between 3:00 and 6:00 P.M. And peaks at around 5:00 P.M. So that's why travel experts actually suggest you do your travel on Thanksgiving morning. That's when you're going to see the least traffic on the roads, Michael. What about when you're ready to come home. Great to get there but after you are all full of Turkey you have to get on the road and come home. Reporter: The worst traffic is going to be on Monday. Two times, 7:00 A.M. And 5:00 P.M. On Monday. Sunday afternoon is going to be a little rough too but believe it or not the best time to get on the road to head back home is on Black Friday and that's because, guess what, so many people are shopping, Michael. All right, thank you, gio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.