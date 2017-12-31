Transcript for Theme for New Year's Eve ball is the 'gift of serenity'

I do have very special dpess. They're braving the elements with me. Jeff Straus. Co-producer of tonight's festivities and Michael Craig from Waterford. What goes into a night like tonight? A million people are packing in. We have plans for all year. We have a million people there. E everywhere in our festive fun hats. We have sugarland. Nick Jonas. Mariah Carey coming back for a second chance. Amazing year. All ending with tarana Burke. With the mayor. Pushing the crystal button. Lead us into 2018. What a beauty this is. You do so much work leading up to putting this together. What goes into this. And there's a special theme this year? We start the day after working on the ball for the next year. This year is special. Tfifth year in a ten-year series. This year is the gift of serenity. You think about new year's. The past. The past year. Looking forward the future. Everybody needs a little bit of peace, tranquility. Calmness. It's a great theme. The gift of serenity. We could all use that. Are these crystals different than the ones we might have at home? No. It's the same way. There's 288 new panels put on the ball this year. A total of 2688 make up the entire ball. A 12-football. 12,000 pounds. Here all year long. Come to times square and see it. Really terrific. Thank you so, so much for being was on this freezing cold morning. Happy new year, everybody. Happy new year, everybody. I couldn't help. I went to see the ball earlier this week. Those panels look to me like magna tiles. Fun toys. Spoken like a mother, yes. But that's what irt remind my of. Wufl. Not as -- magna tiles not as expensive. Coming up, the alleged caller under arrest in the

