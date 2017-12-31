-
Now Playing: Workers finish installing crystal panels in 2018 Times Square New Year's Eve Ball
-
Now Playing: Ryan Seacrest on Mariah Carey's return to NYE
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake may start the new year off with some new music
-
Now Playing: Dan Harris aims to make the practice of meditation more accessible to everyone
-
Now Playing: California man arrested in suspected swatting case that led to an innocent man's death
-
Now Playing: Theme for New Year's Eve ball is the 'gift of serenity'
-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign adviser may have sparked the Russia Investigation
-
Now Playing: More than a million people are expected to descend on Times Square for the New Year's Eve ball drop
-
Now Playing: High level of security in Times Square for New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Saying goodbye to 2017 with 'Good Riddance Day'
-
Now Playing: New Year's Eve security in New York City tighter than ever
-
Now Playing: More brutal weather for New Year's weekend
-
Now Playing: Police say innocent man was shot after hoax call
-
Now Playing: President's plans for 2018 and possible team reshuffle
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot grows to over $300 million
-
Now Playing: The Beatles' Ringo Starr and BeeGees' Barry Gibb knighted by Queen Elizabeth
-
Now Playing: Which GMA anchors have the best cooking skills?
-
Now Playing: Expert advice to keep your New Year's resolutions
-
Now Playing: 'Familial DNA' leads to cold-case arrest
-
Now Playing: Beyonce, Blue Ivy featured in new Jay-Z music video