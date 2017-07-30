Thousands evacuate North Carolina's Outer Banks after power outage caused by construction company More A construction company accidentally drove a steel casing into an underground electric transmission cable, cutting off power to Ocracoke and Hatteras islands, officials said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Thousands evacuate North Carolina's Outer Banks after power outage caused by construction company This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Maks and Peta's baby gets dancing lessons from Uncle Val

