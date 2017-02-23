Transcript for How to throw the ultimate Oscar party full of DIY glitz and glam

to the oscars and I get to give you a front robachstage pass with the big winners come Sunday and ginger is going to be hosting an amazing party. She's got great tips to plan your own without spending big bucks. A party on your couch? That's right. You gallivant in your gowns and do your thing. I'll hold it down right here in New York City and you get to come. We'll do a frasor live but DIY party. You may want to do one of your own. I'll do the oscars a lot like you do from the couch. Real comfy but I want a party and want to glam it up. A real Oscar party. Did someone say party? Here to help is my friend Francesco, design, entertainment, basically a life guru. Get all that red and gold and seasonal stuff, gold charger, maybe gold votives and, of course, floral. And I went in your cabinet and found gold cupcake wrappers. We'll pretty them on and turn them into your name card and every Oscar party needs its own Oscar. We got this action figures. All I did was rip the arms off this guy and had a base underneath. Glued it on and voila. It's amazing. Next we'll do a quick furnish flip by turning a dresser into a bar. So we'll layer it first like this. Can never have enough shimmer rat an Oscar party and need glasses, add washy tape to make it festive. Now time for savory snacks. This is where I think your jeanous shines. For "La la land," chicken on a stick. He wanted to open up a jazz club called chicken on a stick. Belgian waffles and used chopsticks. "Hidden figures." Astronaut food, dried food. Next, "Manchester by the sea," there's smoked salmon on there and then I did sriracha to make it spicy and want to make sure you serve it with tissue. If the spice don't get you the tears in the movie will. This is dessert. You need a little sweet so this is oreo's new chocolate candy bar. Who doesn't want a little chocolaty and yummy. Perfect. No party is complete without that red carpet. Go to the party store, get a red table runner and sprinkle goal and glitter, roll and sparkle. Roll and sparkle. Red carpet, red zee. That's your social hashtag. Every one knees one and a place to take photos. Now we are ready to thank the academy for the best party ever. Thank you, Fran chose co- Thank you. We did it all for less than 150 bucks. Cannot wait for my party with all of his tips. You saw me trying these oreo chocolate candy bars. I brought some for you too. Great for any occasion. Go ahead and take one. You're eating them. What do you think? Yeah, right. Really is just like an oreo covered in chocolate. We'll be right back.

