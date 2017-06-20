Transcript for Tiger Woods seeks help after DUI arrest

was unprofessional. I'm sure her family would appreciate that. Tiger Woods is speaking professional help after that arrest over memorial day weekend for the medications he was taking for back pain and the sleep disorder. What kind of treatment do you expect to see in a case like this? Well, it's sort of one directions. Again, we're merely speculating because we don't have the details of what hackettly is going on with him but it looks like he is a chronic pain patient. There's rumors of him get nothing a chronic pain problem. If he has an addictive process it gets complicated and the kinds of treatment is either a replacement and the fact he was treated for a behavioral addiction means abstinence would be both. Whichever he is it requires a lot of professional intervention over a long period of time. At least he's seeking help. That's the important part. Doc, thank you. You bet. David, nice to sit here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.