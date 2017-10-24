Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show faces scrutiny

Janet Jackson fans are demanding "Justice for Janet" on social media after she was not invited to perform at Super Bowl 52 with Justin Timberlake after her "wardrobe malfunction" at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.
2:25 | 10/24/17

Transcript for Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show faces scrutiny

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

