Tom Brady, Super Bowl MVP, may have suffered a concussion during last year's championship season

More
Brady's supermodel wife made the disclosure but the NFL said it has no record of the quarterback's suffering a head injury or concussion.
3:00 | 05/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tom Brady, Super Bowl MVP, may have suffered a concussion during last year's championship season

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47530167,"title":"Tom Brady, Super Bowl MVP, may have suffered a concussion during last year's championship season","duration":"3:00","description":"Brady's supermodel wife made the disclosure but the NFL said it has no record of the quarterback's suffering a head injury or concussion.","url":"/GMA/video/tom-brady-super-bowl-mvp-suffered-concussion-years-47530167","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.