Transcript for Tonya Harding on ice skating and life today

We get more of Amy's exclusive interview with Tonya Harding airs tonight on ABC and this morning, Amy, I didn't know that you were a skater. Well, I'm not. I think if you look closely you'll see it was just -- I was doing my best not to fall on the ice. I did hit the ice tentatively with Tonya who was banned for life from the U.S. Figure skating association after she pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution in the Nancy Kerrigan case and also stripped of her 1994 championship title but now she is back on the ice and she knows how to skate impressive as ever and reaching for a new goal. This is kind of like when people are swimmers they get in the pool. They're home. Are you home on the ice? Absolutely. I mean this is my sanctuary. I just love it so much. That's why I'm here. Reporter: Tonya Harding says she's been lacing up her skates on and off for the past couple of years, but now her trips to the rink are becoming more routine. How do you feel when you're on the ice? Well, wonderful as long as I'm not on my butt. Because I have taken a few hard falls and stuff. I know that I have to take things slower. Want to get back and do the things I love to do which is my triples. Reporter: Those days may not be far off for the 47-year-old. Watch closely. Good girl. You'll see glimpses of that powerhouse athlete would captured the world he attention over two decades ago. Why do you want to do the triples again? Because I can. I know that sounds a little arrogant. I always feel like I'm always trying to prove it because people say there's no way you can do that. Well, you know what, I can do this. You did all that you did and you achieved everything you achieved under the worst of circumstances. Wouldn't you say? Absolutely. No money. Abusive relationships and yet you kept going. I'm not going to let people stop me from doing what I love. People always telling me that I'm going to not amount to anything, not going to be anything, I'm fat, I'm ugly, I'm stupid. And yeah -- You're going to prove them wrong. Absolutely. I may be blond but I didn't fall off the turnip truck backwards. I can skate backwards, though. Reporter: Now happily married with a young son Tonya says she's been given a second chance at life and is ready to put the past behind her. I started at 39. Had my son at 40. So the first half of my life I'm actually maybe getting a do-over. So that's why I'm here. And Tony says her son who is 6 has been on the ice once but he's been showing interest asking to practice with her. She says he knows that his mom was olympian but the rest of the story will have to wait until he is much older. Did you try backwards. No. I was so happy -- I was like I didn't fall. I just felt that was my olympic feat. "Truth and lies: The Tonya Harding story" airing tonight at 9:00 eastern on ABC.

