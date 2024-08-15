Questions swirl around how much of Biden's agenda she will choose to embrace.

Harris to unveil economic agenda that would crack down on 'price gouging' on food, groceries

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to release her economic agenda on Friday following calls for her campaign to zero in on policy after their unprecedented rise to the top of Democratic ticket.

Harris is set to outline her plans at an event in Raleigh, North Carolina -- a pivotal battleground state both Harris and former President Donald Trump will work to win in November. Among the economic policies Harris is set to announce is a plan to provide up to $25,000 in down payment support for first-time homeowners, according to a campaign official.

The campaign is vowing that during her first term, the Harris-Walz administration would provide working families who have paid their rent on time for two years and are buying their first home up to $25,000 in down-payment assistance, with more generous support for first-generation homeowners.

Harris is also set introduce is a federal ban on "corporate price gouging" on food and groceries, the campaign said.

"In her first 100 days, Vice President Harris will work to enact a plan to bring down Americans' grocery costs and keep inflation in check," the campaign said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, and Rep. Judy Chu visit with co-founders of Alfalfa restaurant July 5, 2023 in Santa Monica. Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

Harris will work to raise the minimum wage and end taxes on tips, her campaign said. Other Harris plans will deal with prescription drug costs and housing costs.

Her plans are being sold as a way to bring down everyday costs for Americans.

Harris' announcement comes on the heels of her first joint appearance with President Joe Biden since he stepped down as the Democratic Party's nominee. Questions are mounting on whether or not she will choose to either distance herself or embrace the current administration's "Bidenomics."

The campaign has provided few specific details about Harris' economic agenda -- but if Thursday's remarks with Biden, which centered around lowering drug costs, are any indication of if she will choose to continue the president's core economic positions, it would seem a total revamp is not in the future.

For her part, Harris has maintained an interest in expanding popular Biden-era proposals such as the child tax credit and has shown staunch support of labor unions. Under the current administration, she has taken on reducing medical and student debt.

Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris attends a campaign event at UNLV campus, in Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 10, 2024. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Harris' economic plan will provide a split screen with Trump, who touched on his economic priorities in remarks on Wednesday. He has already criticized Harris for "copying" some of his own proposals after she announced eliminating taxes on tips in Las Vegas on Saturday, the same city he first mentioned it.

"She's doing a plan, you know she's going to announce it this week, maybe. She's waiting for me to announce it so she can copy it," said Trump while outlining his own broad policy ideas in Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday. "Like, remember a couple days ago, and 'we will have no tax on tips!' I said, 'that was my plan!"

Harris will also direct her administration to crack down on mergers and acquisitions between big food corporations, another way for the campaign to continue to highlight her role as a prosecutor.

The vice president has already distanced herself from some of her former positions laid out in her 2020 presidential bid. Her campaign has remained ambiguous over her support of banning fracking and Medicare for All, which she had previously espoused.

ABC News' Selina Wang contributed to this report.