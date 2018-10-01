Transcript for Tonya Harding reflects on her history-making jump

Weather back for more of Amy's revealing interview with Tonya Harding. The olympic figure skating caught up in scandal opened up about the crowning achievement of her career but Amy also about the tough types. That's right and you know what, there was that one moment, it came during the U.S. Championships back in 1991 that is when Harding became the first American woman to ever land a triple Axel in competition. It certainly made history and it should, should have been the moment that defined her skating career. A do or die moment, that leap into the air followed by the uncertainty of how those razor thin blades will land. For Tonya Harding, there's one jump that's synonymous with her name and gave her the edge over her competition. What is ariple Axel? It is a jump that takes off in the forward position on a left forward leg. That forward edge takeoff is very intimidating. Lifting up into the air. You probably twirl three times. Which, of course, just adds more time in the air, more time to have trouble, more mistakes. Coming down on one leg in a check position that can stop a rotation that comes down with 420 pounds of pressure on one foot. Whatever made you think you could do that What makes people think I can't? After perfecting the triple Axel in practice, Tonya took it to competition and hit the ice in Minneapolis for the 1991 U.S. Championships. Now the question is whether she will become the first American to attempt and complete a triple Axel jump. Good god. We all look at each other. She did it. The crowd is going crazy and she's pumping her fists in the air. She knows she's done it and it's that exclamation point. Terrific. It was like, bam, I was like yes! I watched that footage a thousand times and it just -- every time it makes me grin like no one can do that. It's just not something people can do. Reporter: With the triple Axel Tonya secured her place in the history books and was now ready for the olympics. It's something that still bringing her to tears. Tell me what you were thinking. Holy . I just did it. Nobody else did it. Nobody helped me land that triple Axel right there in that moment. You made history. I did. I did. We wall know what followed though. That was the attack on Nancy Kerrigan and Harding's lifetime ban from U.S. Figure skating for hindering prosecution after that attack but the triumph of that jump remains and Margo rob by told us the triple Axel is so difficult when they were filming the movie even the two professional skating doubles would worked on that film, "I, Tonya," could not do it and had to be re-created instead with computers so coming up tomorrow we'll see Harding back on the ice for the first time in decades and she is something to watch. Really looking forward to that in such a great interview. "Truth and lies: The Tonya Harding story" airs tomorrow night at 9 eastern right here on ABC.

