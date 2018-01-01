Transcript for Top 5 financial tips to start the year out right

going to put our finances into focus. ABC's Rebecca Jarvis has five great tips to balance your checkbooks and max out that 401(k). Reporter: Looking to keep your money resolutions in 2018? We have five tips to set you off on the right financial foot in the new year. Tip number one, check that credit report at annualcreditreport.com. You're entitled to one free report a year. This is especially important after more than 145 million Americans had their data exposed in the massive equifax data breach. Correct any errors and be sure there aren't any fraudulent accounts open in your name. Tip number two, pay down your debt. 46% of Americans have outstanding credit card debt and the average household carries a credit card balance of $8,109. As interest rates continue to rise, so will that debt. Tip number three, get automated, give yourself one less thing to worry about, and set up auto pay on all your bills. Save time and money by avoiding any future late fees. Tip number four, max out that 401(k). Many employers offer a match, and if you're not taking full advantage, you're leaving money on the table. Unsure how to invest? Consider this simple rule of thumb. 100 minus your age equals the amount you should be putting into stocks. 30 years old, that's 70% in stocks. The rest can go in money market and bond funds. Tip number five, stick to your budget. It's easier than ever to set a budget and stick to it thanks to your smartphone. Apps like good budget and mint let you set and track your spending hassle free. You can even connect to your bank account to automatically track the categories where you spend money. For "Good morning America," I'm Rebecca Jarvis in New York. Thanks so much. Amy, we'll head over to you.

