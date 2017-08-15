{"id":49222766,"title":"Total solar eclipse predicted to be 'biggest driver distraction' in history","duration":"2:32","description":"Federal and local authorities are expressing concern about traffic gridlock around the Aug. 21 eclipse and warning drivers to not operate a vehicle while wearing eclipse glasses.","url":"/GMA/video/total-solar-eclipse-predicted-biggest-driver-distraction-history-49222766","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}