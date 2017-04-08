Tourists allowed to return to Outer Banks islands

Power has been returned to the islands after a week-long outage that forced 60,000 visitors to evacuate the popular summer vacation destination.
Transcript for Tourists allowed to return to Outer Banks islands
A big relief this morning for people in the Outer Banks of North Carolina tourists are now being allowed to return to two popular islands today the power is back on. After a week long outage for 60000 visitors to evacuate. Cutting their vacation short after a construction crew struck an underground cable. Officials in fear the repairs would take much longer still this was a major blow to the region's economy. And as you might imagine three class action lawsuits have already been filed over this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

