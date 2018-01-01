Transcript for Where to travel in 2018: New Orleans, the Caribbean and more top destinations

places to travel in 2018. We've got Paul even froemer with us with her picks for the best destinations that won't break the bank. That's the best part of this whole thing. The froemer guides are written by travel experts across the globe. We polled them and said which places are going to be coolest in 2018, which are going to be the least expensive, maybe have special celebrations. We got a list, created an article, put it on froemers.com and I'm here to discuss it with you. I'm very excited about the first city you selected. It's always been a popular tourist attraction, New Orleans. It's celebrating a very significant milestone this year. Yes. New Orleans is turning 300 years old, and boy, are they going to throw a party. In fact -- yeah, yeah. There's a party every night on bourbon street. They are going to throw 160 parties which is how many festivals they have each year, but this year they're all going to have to do with the rich history of the city. So it's going to be a really interesting year for new Orleans. Such an incredible city. The food, the people, the music, there isn't anything not to love. I love that city. Absolutely. Should we also talk about the areas that got hit by hurricanes because that's something that's been in the news a lot. A lot of people are confused who's accepting tourists, who isn't. I was talking to my producer who's going down there. A lot of them are accepting tourists, ready to take everybody back. There's a misperception that the entire caribbean was blown away and that couldn't be further from the truth. There are many, many islands that were totally untouched. So go there because of this misperception. We're seeing prices drop 20% in places like Jamaica that you're looking at now which was totally untouch untouched. It's so great for families. You have fun in the sun. You have vie brbrant cultures to explore, kids' clubs, a safe place to leave the kids and have adult time. I love the caribbean. And you also love a place that I had never heard of in Arizona. Bisbee, Arizona, about ten miles from the Mexican border. It's an artist community, a very bohemian town. If you remember radiator springs from the movie "Cars" it has that retro vibe. Galleries, boutiques, wineries outside th town, beautiful desert scapes but very inexpensive. This is a hidden gem that we think will be more expensive pretty soon. I have a question, how far is that from the grand canyon? Is it a long drive? I don't know off hand but -- I'm trying to do a two infer fer. If you want to travel internationally you say Colombia. Fabulous. So fabulous. You know, it's at the top tip of South America so it's the easiest to get to from here. $400 and change round trip to get there, very inexpensive on the ground. It has all of the highlights of the rest of South America in one small country. You have the Andes mountains, beautiful colonial cities, fabulous estates for growing coffee that you can stay on and be pampered. You have the jungle. You have so much. Sold. Sounds great. And it's safe. Since the peace accord, it's absolutely safe where the tourists go. Carta Hayne Ya, is that a city that you like? Gorgeous colonial city, so beautiful. These are all great tips. Ladies, are we packing? Arizona, here we come.

