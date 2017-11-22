Transcript for What to know before traveling for Thanksgiving

We go now to the holiday travel rush. Millions hitting the road and take a look at Chicago. They're seeing some of the worst traffic so far. A ABC's Alex Perez is at a traffic control center and how is it looking out there? Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. That's right. One of the traffic nerve centers in the Chicago area. Check it out. Take a look at those screens behind me. Officials are already keeping a close eye on the roads. Now, as you mention, Chicago has seen some of the worst traffic jams already, but today specifically in Atlanta and Houston, this afternoon and this evening, they will be dealing with some severe gridlock but it's not just there across the country a record 45.5 million motorists getting on the roads, the most we've seen since 2005. As far as the price of gas the national average is up 18%o that means motives will be paying some $800 million more this year compared to last year. Michael. All right. Thank you, Alex. Everybody is trying to get where they're trying to go and does not restrict itself to just car travel. Trains and buses are being used this morning as well and ABC's erielle reshef is at Penn station here in New York and what can you expect, erielle? Looks like it's starting to get crowded out there. Reporter: Yeah, Michael, it's safe to say Thanksgiving travel rush is well under way here at Penn station definitely starting to pick up. More than 750,000 customers rode the rails to the Thanksgiving feast last year. Similar demand expected this year and if you're hopping on the bus this holiday you'll have company. More than two million people expected to use bus lines like greyhound between today and Sunday up 10% from this time last year. If you're planning to use mass transportation this holiday, you're going to want to get moving early. Amtrak says the morning trains are usually the least crowded. But Sunday is going to be a doozy no matter what time you travel and amtrak says last year the Sunday after Thanksgiving was the busiest travel day of the entire year. Michael. All right, thank you, erielle. I'm not looking forward to that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.