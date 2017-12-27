Transcript for What to know about the trendy new 'Personalized Diet'

We are now breaking down the game changing new diet different for every individual in a new book called "The personalized diet" it details how measuring your blood sugar could be the key to losing weight. Reporter: It's the ground breaking science sparking a new approach to weight loss. The researchers behind the diet say shedding the extra pounds starts with accepting there's no one size fits all solution. We've been searching for the silver bullet diet that works for everybody. We've been failing. That's because the best diet has to be tailored to that individual. Reporter: This is turning conventional wisdom on its head. Right. We met up with these doctors at the key to culinary education. The key, watching how your blood sugar dissolves in your food. The doctors tested blood sugar levels in 1,000 people. Their findings were dramatic. We were surprised to find that different people react very uniquely even when they eat the same food. Reporter: Foods that created a healthy response in some produced an unhealthy blood sugar spike in others. You have to be willing to suffer a little pain by pricking your finger after meals. The doctors say it will show what foods to avoid. What we were surprised to find out like any other food there's no such thing as a good bread. The response to bread was individualized. Reporter: And what foods to add to your diet. For some smearing foods with fat can help normalize blood sugar. For athletes a mind blowing food bust all the bananas and dates could be doing you in. There are foods the doctors say less likely to cause crazy spikes like meats and cheeses. I never met a cheese I didn't like. When you don't have carbohydrates those foods don't spike your levels. Reporter: They may work in the short term, but may not be sustainable. Our solution gives you a way to find out which carbs would be best for you. Reporter: For "Good morning America" ABC news New York. Dr. General ash tan back with us. Dr. General all I heard is butter is good. Testing your blood sugar sounds laborious. What are the pros and cons? There is no one size fits all for a diet. You have to find what works for you. At this time no rigorous peer reviewed evidence based science to produce or support the evidence of checking your blood sugar after you eat. While interesting it's not ready for prime time yet. Explain physiologically what happens to us when blood sugar spik Our cells run on glucose. When you eat a meal that sugar enters our blood stream. The pancreas releases insulin and gets the energy to the cell. Whatever is not used immediately does get stored at fat. This is basic physiology. We are talking about nondiabetics now. That's a completely different category. Do you recommend this approach? You know, I think for any diet to work it has to be safe and sustainable. You have to watch the sugar. In front of you is a day of my healthy eating. Where's the butter? Butter, meat and cheese, my type of diet.

