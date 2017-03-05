Trial begins in lawsuit over Princess Kate topless photos

Prince William and Princess Kate are asking for more than $1.5 million in damages over topless photos taken while the couple was vacationing in the south of France.
5:20 | 05/03/17

Trial begins in lawsuit over Princess Kate topless photos

