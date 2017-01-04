Transcript for Trump administration continues to face investigations into possible links between Russia and president's election campaign

We move on to the latest developments in the investigation into Russia's election meddling. With all these questions inti swirling the ranking Democrat reviewed classified documents as the president's former national security adviser is now seeking immunity in exchange for testimony in that Russia investigation. ABC's David Wright has the latest from the white house this morning. Hey, David, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. Good morning, Dan. You know, the president is denouncing this as a witch-hunt. Others have noted it has an inspector clue so-like quality but the Russia investigation proceeds and new developments despite the poisonous atmosphere that surrounds it. The ranking Democrat on the house intelligence committee was at the white house Friday reviewing the same classified documents his GOP counterpart was shown in secret last week. Afterwards Adam Schiff had a cordial ten-minute meeting with the president but said he saw no reason the documents were shared with the Republican chairman and not the full committee. Republican Devin nunes has been under fire all week for his unusual white house visit but nunes insists the committee is not getting distracted? So, we'll continue to investigate Russia. It's long been a focus of ours and that hasn't stopped despite what you may see on the national media. Reporter: Former national security adviser Mike Flynn says he's eager to tell congressional investigators everything he knows about Russian medding in the 2016 election. But Flynn wants immunity. Lock her up. Yeah, that's right. Reporter: During the campaign he took a harsh view when several Clinton aides reportedly got immunity to testify about Hillary Clinton's e-mail server. When you are given immunity, that means you've probably committed a crime. Reporter: Candidate trump clearly agreed. And if you're not guilty of a crime why do you need immunity? Reporter: On Friday president trump ignored questions about Flynn. Were you trying to tell the justice department to grant immunity to Michael Flynn? Reporter: The fact that trump tweeted that Mike Flynn should ask for immunity led to an obvious question. So does the president think Mike Flynn is guilty of a crime. He believes Mike Flynn should go testify. He thinks he should go up there and do what he has to to get the story out. With immunity. That's up to him and his lawyer to decide. Reporter: One of Vladimir Putin's closest aides told George Stephanopoulos there's no smoking gun. Are you concerned about anything he might say about his contacts with Russia? Any blamings that Russia could have been interfering in domestic affairs of the united States is slander. Reporter: Now, at bottom the Russian investigation is looking into the possibility that there were conflicts of interest and overnight the white house sought to clear up any lingering questions about financial conflicts of interest releasing financial disclosure forms for many of the top staffers who are collectively worth about $12 billion, needless to say, it's going to take time for the office of government ethics to pore over these disclosures. Some of the wealthiest people to work in the white house. David Wright joining us from the white house, thank you very much. Also in Washington this morning, ABC news political commentator cokie Roberts. Hey, cokie, good morning. Good morning. Let's start with general Flynn. If he testifies do we think he possibly could do some real damage to his former boss? It depends on what he knows and what in fact happened and we don't know the answer to that. It is amusing that everybody is able to pull out these quotations from both the general and the president about immunity now that apparently his lawyer is asking for it but, look, Mike Flynn was the first casualty of this administration and he probably is not very happy with his former boss. Hey, cokie, let's talk about that press conference, the press briefing yesterday. One of the stranger ones. Sean spicer is not backing down from the president's wiretapping claims. And while they can't pass health care, so are they stepping on their own agenda here? Well, Cecilia, as you well know you're usually in those briefings. They can be quite bizarre. But the fact is that the agenda is a mess. And the president trying to go after members of that conservative freedom caucus and the house of representatives totally backfired. They all essentially, you know, gave him the bronze chair and said have yourself a ball. We'll do what we'll do and you also have this ongoing Russia thing that the administration just simply can't seem to admit happened. So, you had yesterday the spectacle of the secretary of state and the secretary of defense talking about the Russian incurse into our election and the white house just -- led by the president continues to back away from it. And it's working to some degree. In a poll this week 75% of Republicans said they didn't believe the Russians had interfered in our election despite everything said by the intelligence services and the president's own cabinet. Cokie, let me ask you about something David Wright reported. Overnight the white house releasing these ethics filings for senior officials showing we have some pretty rich people in the administration. Very rich. In particular we learned Ivanka Trump is going to keep a stake in the trump international hotel right there in Washington and that her husband, Jared Kushner, has held on to much of his real estate empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Does this open them to conflict of interest complaints? Sure. They will be very much subject to those and the size of their wealth is somewhere around $700 million apparently. But I don't think, again, that this is something you'll hear a lot of voter complaints about. Everybody knew that the trumps were rich. They didn't seem to care that that was an issue and the fact that the president has surrounded himself with very rich people, several of whom might have conflicts, I don't think is something you'll hear a lot about from the voters. Our political guru, cokie Roberts, thanks for joining us. Always.

