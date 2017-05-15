Transcript for Trump administration reacts to global cyberattack

Trump administration officials held meetings all weekend long assessing the cybersecurity threat and it's led by white house homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert who joins us now. Thanks for joining us. What is the latest on the state of attack? How worried should everyone in Washington be as they head to work. Good morning. I think people heading to work this morning should be thinking about this as an attack that for right now we've got under told. But as an attack that represents an extremely serious threat, not just criminal threat but as this criminal threat has turned into something that has affected hospitals in the United Kingdom and elsewhere. Something that might morph into a more difficult and threatening manner so I think -- Excuse me, spreading through Asia overnight, you don't expect it to spread to the united States today? As that malware attack manifested initially, it was an attack we had a patch for and kudos to Microsoft for having released it in March of this year and for having worked with us since 2014 to develop that process, however, that patch is not installed in all places as we've seen, so to those who have not patched to those who have not updated software it's imperative you do so to get through this and continue to get through it as the inevitable morphing and variance of this attack will change over the week. You mentioned Microsoft. The president of Microsoft Brad Smith is calling this a wake-up call and blaming a hacking tool stolen from the national security agency. Is he right? He is absolutely right that this is an urgent call for collective action. We need people at every level to engage in network hygiene which is not necessarily the nicest thing to always talk about and we also need government action, collective action abroad and with the United States to address this type of attack. He's also saying these national security -- these tools that the governments create, these vulnerabilities they create are part of the problem. Yeah, well, I think regardless of the Providence of the exploit used in this vulnerability. What's culpable and who is culpable are the criminals that distributed it and criminals that weaponized it, added additional details to it and turned this into something that is holding ransom data but putting at risk lives and hospitals. You're saying criminals. What more do we know about what was behind this attack and have we ruled out this is a state action? We've not ruled that out but attribution is always a little difficult. One reason I suggest criminality we're seeing an attempt to hold this for ransom. That suggests an intent to try to develop money. That could be something that we change in our philosophy over the weeks. What do you say to a hospital who gets this in an emergency situation. Should they pay for it? The U.S. Government doesn't make a recommendation on paying ran some. You're dealing with people who are not skrup Luis so making a payment does not mean you'll get your data back. What's the most important thing we can do to protect ourselves. Today you need to install your patches and enable automated patching on your systems and networks and you need to update your software and then, George, secondly, I would say we're not yet out of the woods. We have an additional concern that copycats as we've seen in the past will provide variance to this tool and continue to come after us. Thomas, thanks for your time this morning. Thank you, George. Caution but encouraging news they think they have the initial attack under control. Don't know. Monday morning, a lot will be logging on for the first time.

