Transcript for Trump administration weighs options after Syria attack

We'll dig into that with Martha Raddatz right here in New York. So, dramatic escalation in the rhetoric from the president and his U.N. Ambassador in just the last 24 hours but as Terry pointed out the options are difficult to work through. They're very difficult, George. I mean, first of all you have to decide what the goal is here. Is it to punish Assad? Is it to prevent him from any more attacks, or is it to get rid of Assad altogether? There are several options known by the acronym D.I.M.E. First of all, diplomatic, try to pressure Russia to pressure Syria, deliver a message to Russia that things will start blowing up in Syria unless you make movement. That is a high-risk move. That is the downside. Next intelligence. Try to bring down Assad by spending -- sending in special operations troops, CIA missions, secret missions there, again, very high risk of casualties for Americans and others. "M," that's the military option with the big "M." That means send in cruise missiles and try to hit command and control centers, anything you can do but that could widen the conflict. Cow really have a new enemy and lastly, economics, shut off banking for Assad. Shut off anything you can economically for Assad but that could have backlash too. The big question how prepared president trump really is to take any of these escalating actions for the last year we've heard so often from the president how determined he is to stay out of this fight. Exactly. His language is often so imprecise. Yesterday when he said, you know, many lines have been crossed. I'm sure a lot of staff was thinking, okay, what are we going to do next? There are always plan, contingency plans but they would have to update the intelligence but I expect some sort of action after what president trump said yesterday. Okay, Martha Raddatz, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.