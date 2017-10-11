Transcript for Trump adviser says he lied to FBI out of loyalty to Trump: Source

There are also new developments now in the Russia investigation. This morning we are learning more about why former trump campaign adviser George papadopoulos lied to the FBI about his Russia contacts. His motive a mystery until now. Our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross is here with those new details. Good morning. Reporter: The conviction of George papadopoulos for lying to the FBI was the first major break in the Russia investigation and this morning, we're learning it was an apparent case of blind loyalty to protect Donald Trump. According to a person with direct knowledge, George papadopoulos says he lied to agents so he wouldn't contradict what Donald Trump had been saying publicly about his campaign's contacts with Russia. It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It didn't happen. Reporter: And this directly to ABC's Cecilia Vega. Did you or anyone in your campaign have any contact with Russia leading up to or during the campaign? No, not at all. Nothing at all? Reporter: Two weeks later George papadopoulos tried to stick to the official line saying his contacts with Russia occurred before he joined the trump campaign. When, in fact, they occurred after trump nannounced papadopoulos as part of his team. And the person with knowledge of the investigation says papadopoulos is upset the man he tried to protect is now trying to distance himself as with this presidential tweet. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George who has already proven to be a liar. You know, you're a senior foreign policy adviser until you do something that exposes the connections of the campaign. Reporter: It turns out papadopoulos, the so-called low level volunteer was traveling the world during the campaign on his own introducing himself as a trump adviser. This was papadopoulos in Athens with the prent of Greece in may of last year. Big news in that country. In September he met with midlevel officials at the British foreign office in London. And later met with Israeli settlers both in Washington and Israel. The group posting this video of papadopoulos describing trump's new policies. We're looking forward to ushering in a new relationship between the United States and all of Israel. We're told papadopoulos has told investigators he reported back to his superiors in the campaign about all of his travels. All right, Brian, we now know trump's former bodyguard Keith Schiller told congress this week trump rejected an offer of prostitutes in Moscow back in 2013. That's right, Amy. The longtime bodyguard and confidant knocked down allegations in that dossier prepared for the Clinton campaign that trump spent time with prostitutes saying he thought the offer of some women was a joke and he rejected it and did not even mention it to trump until hours later. This investigation moving fast. We've already learned Robert Mueller has talked to one of the president's closest policy advisers, Stephen Miller. The most senior member of the circle. He played an important role in crafting a defense for trump's decision to fire FBI director James Comey. A lot of time with the president that fateful weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.