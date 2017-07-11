Transcript for Ex-Trump adviser reveals contacts with Russians

The latest on the Russia investigation. Revelations from former campaign adviser Carter page and several hundred pages oftestimony. He details contacts with russians a trip to Moscow and what he told several other campaign officials about those contacts before and after the trip. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is on capitol hill with the details. This blow as part the trump campaign denials of any contact with Russians during the campaign. Reporter: George, this testimony is certainly raising a lot of questions about those previous denials. During seven hours of testimony here on the hill, it became clear that senior members of the trump team knew about a 2016 trip that Carter page made to Moscow and that page may have had more interactions with Russian officials than he previously disclosed. At the time page sent an e-mail to fellow trump aides in which he said that during the trip, he had been provided with, quote, incredible insights and outreach by Russian lawmakers and senior members of Putin's administration. And, Mary, several months back I talked to Carter page about it. There's a lot of focus on the trip you took to Russia last July. You met with Russian academics and people in the business community. Did you meet with anyone in the Russian government or connected to Russian intelligence? I said hello briefly to one individual who was a board member of the -- of the new economic school where I gave my speech. Mary, we know who that official is now. Reporter: We now know the official he was referring to was actually the Russian deputy prime minister at the time page wrote that he, quote, ex??ressed strong support for Mr. Trump and a desire to work together toward devising better solutions in response to a vast range of current international problems. Now, George, page still insists it of a brief interaction and says he learned about the Russian deputy prime minister's views through media coverage and his public remarks. Okay, Mary Bruce, thanks very

