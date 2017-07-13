Transcript for Trump arrives in Paris as Russia controversy looms

on the air we are getting the first images of president trump in Paris. There he is coming off air force one with the first lady. Yeah, Melania visiting a children's hospital just a few hours ago and the president set to meet with French president Emmanuel macron on his third international trip. This is going to be trick Y the president is not popular in France and remember that first handshaky had with the French president. You see it right there. Who could forget it. They held on. In fact, the French president said it was a moment of truth and wanted to show he couldn't be bullied but DI invite him to Paris and trying to escape the controversy at home but will take questions at a press conference at around 12:20 today. Back at home senate Republicans preparing to unveil their new draft of the health care bill this morning. We'll have much more on that in just a moment but first let's go to our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega on the ground there in Paris. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, Amy, good morning to you. The president expected to face very tough questions about Russia in that press conference that as you said happens in just a few hours. He is already speaking out on that topic overnight in an interview calling the story about Russia the greatest con job in history. The president and first lady landing in Paris overnight, still facing more questions about Russia. President trump coming to his son's defense in an interview with reuters saying he only learned that have trump tower meeting between don junior and a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin a couple of days ago. The president saying, most of the phony politician was are Democrats who I watched over the last couple of days most of those phonies that act holier than thou, if the same thing happened to them they would have taken that meeting in a heartbeat. On those questions of his campaign's ties to Russia, the president said, there was zero coordination. It's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. There's no coordination. This was a hoax. This was made up by the Democrats. Calling it the greatest con job in history. In retrospect I probably would have done things a little differently. Reporter: E-mails about that meeting show don junior was told he would receive information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton. That material described as part of Russia's attempt to help the president. In those e-mails, don junior's response, if that's what you say, I love it. The white house defense -- The bottom line is what came out of this 20-minute brief meeting, nothing helpful, nothing meaningful, nothing consequential. Reporter: On the Christian broadcasting network the president also talking about his own Russian meeting, that face-to-face with Vladimir Putin. Well, he wants what's good for Russia. Yeah. And I want what's good for the United States. I think we got along very well and I think that's a good thing. Reporter: The question this morning, how well will he get along with Emmanuel macron. Congratulations. Great job. Reporter: After their white knuckled first handshake and the follow-up just last week in Germany, the new French president inviting president trump to celebrate bastille day on the world stage. Short trip for president trump. He's on the ground for just 28 hours. As for that press conference, both presidents getting two questions each from both the French press corps and the white house press corps. Speaking of the French visit, Cecilia, we've been showing everyone. There was a bit of an uncomfortable relationship between the French president and president trump and they'll be spending a lot of time together. Reporter: A lot of time, a little bit of business and pleasure mixed together. Of course, that bastille day parade tomorrow. They are scheduled to have talks about Syria and counterterrorism and tonight both the presidents and their wives having dinner right here at the eiffel tower. We know you'll be there covering it. Thanks so much. They have big policy

