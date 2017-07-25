Trump attacks Attorney General Sessions on Twitter

ABC News' Jon Karl and Pierre Thomas report on President Trump's unprecedented tweets calling for a new investigation of his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, and calling Attorney General Jeff Sessions "very weak" on "Clinton crimes."
3:41 | 07/25/17

Transcript for Trump attacks Attorney General Sessions on Twitter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48831482,"title":"Trump attacks Attorney General Sessions on Twitter","duration":"3:41","description":"ABC News' Jon Karl and Pierre Thomas report on President Trump's unprecedented tweets calling for a new investigation of his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, and calling Attorney General Jeff Sessions \"very weak\" on \"Clinton crimes.\"","url":"/GMA/video/trump-attacks-attorney-general-sessions-twitter-48831482","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
