Transcript for Trump-backed candidate loses Alabama GOP primary

Now to the high stakes defeat in Alabama. The candidate backed by trump losing. Bright Bart featuring this home page. Tom llamas is in Birmingham, Alabama with more. Robin, good morning. What's becoming the Bannon political machine taking a lap this morning. They helped an ultra conservative candidate win last night and Roy Moore is on track to becoming the next U.S. Senator from Alabama. Reporter: Overnight Alabama Republicans sending a shock wave to the GOP and the white house. Selecting former Alabama chief just dis-roy Moore over senator Luther strange who was backed by the president. Don't let anybody in the press think because he supported my opponent that I do not support him. Reporter: Moore who rode to the policies on his horse had a constellation of anti-establishment stars behind him including Sarah Palin, chuck Norris and the president's former chief strategist Steve Bannon. The question was called in the state of Alabama. The people are the money and Alabama answered today. Reporter: A staunch conservative Moore thinks America has lost its basic source of moral. He was twice removed from the bench including not removing a ten commandments monument and refusing to issue marriage licenses for same sex couples. He also said homosexual conduct should be illegal. I never prayed to win this campaign. I've only played that god's will be done. Reporter: Strange backed by mainstream Republicans like Mitch Mcconnell and the president himself, but it wasn't enough. The political winds in the country right now are hard to navigate. Referee: Even trump may have seen this coming. While praising strange ahead of primary day he also said the endorsement could be a mistake. By the way, both good men. Both good men. You know what -- I told Luther -- I have to say this if his opponent wins I'm going to be here campaigning like hell for him. Now the winner Roy Moore takes on Democrat Doug Jones in an election in Alabama. The last time a Democrat won a senator seat in Alabama was 1992. George Shelby became a Republican and held the seat ever since. Deep red state right now. Let's bring in Jon Karl and John

