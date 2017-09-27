-
Now Playing: Trump travels to Alabama ahead of Senate runoff
-
Now Playing: Alabama Army base on lockdown amid reports of active shooter
-
Now Playing: Most online puppy ads are scams, report says
-
Now Playing: Marc Anthony announces relief effort for Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Twitter tests plan to double length of tweets
-
Now Playing: 10 arrested in college basketball corruption scandal
-
Now Playing: Trump faces health care loss, Puerto Rico backlash
-
Now Playing: Trump-backed candidate loses Alabama GOP primary
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico's pleas for help grow ahead of Trump visit
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary shares 2 quick financial tips
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Kate Winslet says she still quotes 'Titanic' lines with friend Leonardo DiCaprio
-
Now Playing: Kate Winslet admits she and Leonardo DiCaprio quote 'Titanic' lines to each other
-
Now Playing: Viral videos show young children baffled by old tech
-
Now Playing: Fans get chance to own stake in Eminem's music
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spotted holding hands at Invictus Games
-
Now Playing: Stephen King and his son Owen King discuss their new novel, 'Sleeping Beauties'
-
Now Playing: Harrison Ford on working with Ryan Gosling: 'He's a hoot'
-
Now Playing: Kevin O'Leary of 'Shark Tank' shares his top investing and credit card tips
-
Now Playing: Barbara Corcoran on 'DWTS' elimination: 'It was horrific being judged'
-
Now Playing: Women particularly vulnerable to opioid addiction, study finds